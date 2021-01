Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 08:23 Hits: 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Sabah infrastructure development minister Datuk Peter Anthony has applied for his criminal case at a Sessions Court here to be transferred to a Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/20/ex-sabah-minister-peter-anthony-applies-to-transfer-case-to-kk-court