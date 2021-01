Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:21 Hits: 4

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has survived an upper house confidence vote, keeping his fragile administration afloat. The minority government will likely struggle to enforce legislation.

