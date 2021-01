Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:37 Hits: 4

US President Donald Trump said in a farewell address Tuesday, his last full day in office, that he was the first president in many years to have left office without starting a war.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210119-trump-touts-record-of-no-new-wars-standing-up-to-china-in-farewell-address