Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:43 Hits: 4

In a small town in Northern Ireland, a girl working in a chip shop is thinking, noticing, and persevering with an unflagging sense of decency.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0119/Big-Girl-Small-Town-marks-the-small-victories-of-everyday-life?icid=rss