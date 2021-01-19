Live on this week's The Brief: MSNBC's Chuck Todd joins us to talk media in the post-Trump world

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:25 Hits: 4

Daily Kos’ The Brief, with me and Kerry Eleveld, is off to a smokin’ start this year! Last week we featured Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz and Senate filibuster expert Adam Jentleson to talk about the way forward with a divided 50-50 Senate. This week, it’s Chuck Todd, NBC News’ political director, moderator of Meet the Press, and host of MTP Daily on MSNBC. We’ll be talking about how Donald Trump’s four years have changed the media landscape and whether we can expect continued accountability for Republican lies and misinformation. We will also visit with Daily Kos’ own Dave Neiwert, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on white supremacist extremist militias, because that’ll obviously be a concern for the foreseeable future.

The live show begins at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET:

This Chuck Todd:

Something has happened to Chuck Todd. I view @MeetThePress almost every week. Today his tone — I mean his voice itself — was different, as if the gravity of events had sunk in and his patience with denial had run out. Now go to 0:32 in this clip and watch. pic.twitter.com/e7h7VpxFx5 October 6, 2019

After the show, you can catch the replay at the YouTube link above, while we’re waiting for the podcast version to be approved by all the distributors, which should be soon.

