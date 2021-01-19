Trump is desperate for a big sendoff, but nobody wants to come

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:30 Hits: 4

Donald Trump will not be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden as president tomorrow. It is yet another precedent that Trump will be breaking, but it cannot be helped: Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist who still cannot process that he genuinely lost his reelection bid, and it will be approximately never before he is able to accept his loss with grace, or dignity, or without declaring that actually he was the winner all along but a worldwide conspiracy of something resulted in something something something. So instead he's going to flee from the White House before Biden ever shows up, taking Air Force One to Florida before the inauguration so he does not have to suffer the indignity of asking Biden for the plane in the afternoon.

This means Trump's team is trying to corral an audience for a modest Get Out Of Dodge sendoff at Joint Base Andrews tomorrow morning. That's proving to be a challenge, because nobody wants to show up.

Team Trump is apparently desperate to wrangle together a crowd. According to various news outlets, even ex-administration officials who now publicly hate Trump have been getting invitations to the send off, including vocal Trump critics John Bolton and Anthony Scaramucci. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was invited and won't be attending either, claiming he has other (ahem) commitments.

In further evidence of the team's desperation, event attendees are invited to bring "up to five guests!"

Also not coming: Vice President Mike Pence, who will be attending Biden's inauguration later in the day also possibly is still peeved by Donald Trump trying to kill him via violent mob.

Also also not coming: Top House and Senate Republicans Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, who instead will be going to mass with Joe Biden after refusing to acknowledge Biden's win for two months and, in McCarthy's case, peddling a bevy of known-false conspiracies claiming Biden had not legitimately won the presidency and demanding the electoral votes of certain states be nullified. Apparently even they would rather be spending the morning with Joe Biden than the still-fuming Trump. Also, the pair might ask for sanctuary in the church later. Who knows.

So it's looking like Donald Trump's big I Hate You All, And Also I Actually Won sendoff is going to be primarily attended by still-willing insurrectionists, the My Pillow guy and five of his pillows, and maybe Melania if she has nothing better to do. Then Trump will fly to Mar-a-Lago, where he intends to live despite Mar-a-Lago being a commercial business Donald Trump is forbidden from living in.

Go, leave, get lost already. I remain optimistic in my prediction that this will somehow all end with Donald Trump fleeing the country, claiming that criminal investigations into his business dealings are proof of conspiracy against him. He will then become somebody else's problem, and good luck with that.

