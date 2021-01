Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:32 Hits: 1

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has convicted Romania of violating the rights of two transgender people by refusing to recognize their gender identity because they had not undergone sex-change operations.

