Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team has released a report about a sprawling, opulent Black Sea palace allegedly owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The video was posted less than two days after Navalny's arrest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/navalny-team-releases-investigation-into-putin-s-palace/a-56278956?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf