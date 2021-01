Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:54 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14 as part of a package of steps to try to rein in the coronavirus, a draft document showed. Read full story

