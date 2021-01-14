Trumpists' Visits To the Capitol Should Be Investigated

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 19:00 Hits: 1

Thirty-four Democratic representatives signed a letter requesting an investigation of the Capitol's visit by President Donald Trump's supporters on the eve of the assault on the building that took place on January 6.

"The visitors... appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day… Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the Capitol Complex layout. The presence of these groups within the Capitol Complex was indeed suspicious," the letter stated

"I saw groups of people who didn't have to be walking around the congressional offices," Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger said, adding that people who participated in a pro-Trump demonstration were walking down the halls of the building.

In those days, however, visits to the Capitol had been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, and only members of Congress could have provided access to pro-Trump activists.

Some congressmen have claimed that at least two fellow Republicans could have sponsored the entrance of these people.



Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene: Both Q supporters, both supported the "Stop The Steal" on Jan 6th. Both are currently in the United States House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/CNDXwW5eh1 January 13, 2021

“Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said he's aware of "a couple" names of colleagues who are being eyed as potentially giving tours to the would-be insurrectionists. But he said he wouldn't name them yet,” as Politico reported.

On January 6, the “Save America Rally” had been called to protest the joint session of Congress in which Joe Biden's victory was to be certified.

At that event, Trump called on his supporters to march to the Capitol to show their strength. Before he could finish his speech, some people began breaking through the Capitol's security perimeter.

Based on her military experience as a former Navy pilot, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill said that these groups invited by unidentified Republican congressmen were on a "reconnaissance" mission before the January 6 assault.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Trumpists-Visits-To-the-Capitol-Should-Be-Investigated-20210114-0010.html