6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia Island, at Least 42 Dead

At least 42 people died and 600 injured during a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in the Sulawesi island, Indonesia, on Friday.

According to the Disaster Management Agency, the natural disaster displaced over 2000 people, although the authorities carry out the damage assessment as dozens of buildings are partially or destroy.

The authorities warned that powerful aftershocks could occur and it could trigger a tsunami, but no tsunami alert has been issued yet. Nonetheless, local media report that people are fleeing their homes over fears of a major catastrophe.

The earthquake hit 6km northeast of the town of Majene. Preliminary figures by local media outlets estimate that over 300 houses and two hotels are damaged.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/6.2-Earthquake-Hits-Indonesia-Island-at-Least-42-Dead-20210115-0018.html

