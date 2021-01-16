Paraguay Approves Emergency Use of Russian Vaccine

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 00:14 Hits: 1

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday that Paraguay's Ministry of Health authorized the Sputnik V vaccine's emergency use.

"Registration of Sputnik V vaccine in Paraguay proves the increasing interest of Latin American countries in a safe and effective Russian vaccine against coronavirus," said the CEO of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev.

El anuncio de esta mañana del Fondo Soberano Ruso, con relación a la aprobación bajo régimen de emergencia, de la vacuna Sputnik V, es un reconocimiento importante de las gestiones que está haciendo Paraguay, con el fin de ofrecer a la población una vacuna efectiva y fiable. pic.twitter.com/Ml5oC8BGk0 January 15, 2021

"This morning's announcement by the Russian Sovereign Fund, regarding the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine under the emergency regime, is an important recognition of the steps Paraguay is taking to offer the population an effective and reliable vaccine."

"We expect that more countries in the region will also approve it soon and are ready to create new partnerships to pool efforts in the fight against the pandemic," the official said in a statement.

The RDIF explained that the Sputnik V vaccine supply would be provided by partners in India, China, and South Korea, among other countries. This, as the authorities reported that more than 1.5 million people had received the vaccine already.

