Yoweri Museveni Re-Elected for Sixth Term in Uganda

Uganda's electoral court declared on Saturday President Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the January 14 parliamentary election, securing the continuity of his mandate which started in 1986.

According to the Electoral Commission Museveni won over 58.6 percent of the votes with 5.85 million while the main opponent Bobi Wine collected about 3.48 million votes, representing 34.8 percent.

Wine has refused to accept the results and has called it a "fraud" and encourages people to reject the final report. The Electoral Commission reported that there was a participation of 52 percent.

"Yoweri Museveni is on his way to becoming one of the world's most tenured leaders. He has been governing Uganda since 1986 and won his sixth consecutive term with 58.64% of the votes. Elections without the Internet and allegations of fraud: Bobi Wine rejects the results. As as happened in some African countries."

Museveni's party, the National Resistance Movement, has remained in power for 35 years and according to Uganda's constitution, as president, he holds the right to indefinite reelection.

Last year the opposition promoted a wave of social unrest ahead of the elections. The African Union and the East African Community sent observers to the election.

