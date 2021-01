Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:57 Hits: 1

The Italian premier survived an earlier vote of confidence in the lower house, but he now faces a tougher test in the Senate, where he hopes to win over enough opposition and independent lawmakers to keep him in office.

