Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

A former civil servant has been convicted of 29 counts of violating Thailand's strict lese majeste law. She pleaded guilty to posting audio clips of a podcast produced by a prominent critic of the monarchy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-woman-handed-record-43-year-sentence-for-defaming-monarchy/a-56274904?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf