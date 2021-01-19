Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 1

The FBI vetting of National Guard troops deployed for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration amid fears of an insider attack has put the current and former security officials who participated in the January 6 assault on the Capitol in the spotlight – as well as the overlooked issue of links between some security officials and White supremacist groups.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210119-troop-vetting-for-biden-s-inauguration-tackles-racism-in-the-ranks