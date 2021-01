Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 17:44 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday opened the door to withdrawing some troops from the Sahel region saying that Paris was able to adjust its operations after successes over against Islamist militants and the arrival of more European forces.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210119-france-s-macron-says-success-in-sahel-enables-operational-change