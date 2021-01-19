Countdown to inauguration: Washington under lockdown for Trump-Biden transition

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 17:45 Hits: 2

On the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th US president, we bring you a special edition of the France 24 Debate from a heavily fortified Washington. Can Biden reconcile an America that's more divided than ever? Have we heard the last of Donald Trump as he retreats to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida? We discuss all this and more with our guests and team of reporters.

