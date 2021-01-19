The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Debunked: The so-called 'doctor' claiming Bill Gates wants to kill 3 billion people

Category: World Hits: 3

Debunked: The so-called 'doctor' claiming Bill Gates wants to kill 3 billion people Does Bill Gates really want to eliminate 3 billion people, most of them African, to decrease the global population? That’s what controversial American homeopathic doctor Robert Young claimed in a video that recently emerged on social media. It turns out that Young and the organisation that held the conference where he made his claims have a history of spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210119-bill-gates-kill-three-billion-people-video-conspiracy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version