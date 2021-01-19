Debunked: The so-called 'doctor' claiming Bill Gates wants to kill 3 billion people

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:08 Hits: 3

Does Bill Gates really want to eliminate 3 billion people, most of them African, to decrease the global population? That’s what controversial American homeopathic doctor Robert Young claimed in a video that recently emerged on social media. It turns out that Young and the organisation that held the conference where he made his claims have a history of spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.

