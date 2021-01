Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:45 Hits: 3

BAGHDAD, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iraq on Tuesday approved the emergency use of China's Sinopharm and British AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story

