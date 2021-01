Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:27 Hits: 2

ANKARA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Turkey's vaccination campaign on Tuesday extended to the people staying and working in care and nursing homes and the citizens over 90. Read full story

