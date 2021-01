Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:34 Hits: 0

Portugal is living "one of the saddest moments", the prime minister said on Tuesday, as doctors warned of a healthcare system nearing collapse and the daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a new record high.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portugal-in-tough-marathon-as-covid-19-deaths-hit-new-record-13995158