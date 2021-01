Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:59 Hits: 2

The Tokyo Olympics is slated to open in six months’ time, even as Tokyo and other parts of Japan are under an emergency order because of surging coronavirus cases. While 80% of Japanese want them canceled or postponed, officials say the show must go on.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0119/Tokyo-Olympics-2021-Will-they-really-happen?icid=rss