Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 14:30 Hits: 2

The transition to new German leadership after 16 years under Chancellor Angela Merkel will not change the country's core political priorities vis-à-vis Europe. Preserving the eurozone will remain paramount, even if it means suspending Germany's traditional opposition to fiscal stimulus and deficits.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/strong-euro-calls-for-german-fiscal-stimulus-by-melvyn-krauss-2021-01