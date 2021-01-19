It's Donald Trump's final full day in office. Finally

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

Take a deep breath: It is the last full day of Donald Trump’s time in office. Trump’s entire official schedule for the day is, as it has been for weeks, “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.” But on this day, Trump is reportedly planning up to 100 pardons and commutations while he still can—though at least as of now, he’s seen as unlikely to try to pardon himself or his adult offspring.

Trump also recorded a farewell video on Monday, so we have that to look forward to. Will it be attempting-to-seem-presidential Trump or aggrieved Trump or an unholy blend of the two?

But the transition to better things continues, with President-elect Joe Biden arriving in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where he’ll spend Tuesday night at Blair House as is traditional. Both he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will speak at a memorial for people lost to COVID-19, with 400 lights at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool each representing 1,000 lives lost.

Also on Tuesday, some of Biden’s key nominees will get confirmation hearings, including Antony Blinken, his pick for secretary of state, and Alejandro Mayorkas, his pick for homeland security secretary.

Washington, D.C., meanwhile, remains locked down against further terrorist threats from Trump supporters. But Wednesday will bring inauguration, and another really excellent transfer of power:

One of @KamalaHarris’ first acts as Vice President? She’ll swear in three new Democratic senators, @LACaldwellDC reports. Harris will administer oath to @AlexPadilla4CA, @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock Wednesday afternoon, cementing news Dem majority with her tie-breaking vote January 19, 2021

One more day and a few hours, folks. That’s all.

