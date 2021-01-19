Melania Trump records farewell video urging Americans not to 'lose sight of integrity' — gets totally mocked

Category: World Hits: 3
Melania Trump is going out the way she came in: apart from her husband.
Americans may remember the First Lady did not move to the White House until the summer of 2017. Now she is leaving Americans with a farewell video, in another break from President Donald Trump. White House aides have been urging the President to record a similar video, as a way to tout his "accomplishments," but he steadfastly refuses.
Mrs. Trump recorded a nearly seven-minute video in which she brags about her "Be Best" anti-bullying program, calling it a "great success."
But perhaps in the most hypocritical portion of the video the First lady urges, "Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives."
She asks Americans to "always choose love over hatred, peace over violence."
A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump https://t.co/WfG1zg2mt4
Earlier in the day the First Lady's tweet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. caused "birther" to trend on social media.
@FLOTUS Today, as Melania Trump honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remember that Melania Trump is a bi… https://t.co/Y5YzhTxryE
And just minutes after the video posted "BeGone" trended on Twitter, thanks to tweets like this:
@FLOTUS I’ve never heard such a load of bullshit. BeBest? Just #BeGone. And take that bully husband with you.
The First Lady's hypocrisy was quickly mocked.
Here's how some are responding to her video:
First Lady Melania Trump asks Americans in a farewell video to "lead by example" to carry on her Be Best initiative… https://t.co/1EEvzIiZBg
Melania in the summer of 2018: "I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘… https://t.co/NiUPxShr0R
You can farethefuckoff, @FLOTUS. https://t.co/v192N4DpEy
good riddance to the worst first lady of all time. https://t.co/dPEF6JVitg
I REALLY DON'T CARE DO YOU @Scavino45 @JasonMillerinDC https://t.co/kqNUj1Nz3r
She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden? https://t.co/M4aze4w7sb
This is basically a subtweet of her husband that lists many of the reasons he's an awful human being. #BeBest https://t.co/3GpL4AyvmF
@FLOTUS These are your people Melania! Enjoy! https://t.co/X1eL6vlDSE
