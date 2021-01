Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 05:15 Hits: 5

Hundreds of youths clashed with police in cities across Tunisia late on Monday, throwing stones and gasoline bombs in the capital as security forces used tear gas and water cannons to try to quell the unrest.

