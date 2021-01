Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 07:11 Hits: 5

Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur goes on trial Tuesday on charges that he used kickbacks from arms deals in the 1990s to fund a failed presidential run, a case known as the "Karachi affair".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210119-french-ex-pm-balladur-goes-on-trial-over-karachi-affair-kickback-allegations