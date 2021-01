Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 07:38 Hits: 4

Donald Trump's presidency may be coming to an end, but many far right voters he courted believe their influence on American politics will continue long after he has left the White House. At a pro-gun rally on Monday in Richmond, Virginia, FRANCE 24 spoke with some of them to find out where they believe the movement will go from here.

