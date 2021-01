Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 07:45 Hits: 5

Over the four years of the Trump presidency, social media platforms generally took a soft line in enforcing their policies against threats and misinformation, allowing most borderline speech, including the president’s, to stand. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/19/social-media-platforms-are-cracking-down-to-prevent-inauguration-day-violence