Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 21:40 Hits: 0

President-elect Joe Biden will take the stage for his inaugural address at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since Franklin Roosevelt began his first term by assuring a nation scarred by the Great Depression that “we have nothing to fear but fear itself".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-aims-for-unifying-speech-at-daunting-moment-for-us-13988124