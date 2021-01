Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 22:17 Hits: 0

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday (Jan 18) urged Russians to take to the streets in protest after a judge remanded him in pre-trial detention for 30 days despite calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-kremlin-alexei-navalny-detain-13987044