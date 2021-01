Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 23:27 Hits: 1

Two days from the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pitched in on Martin Luther King Jr Day service projects as a militarised and jittery Washington prepared for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.

