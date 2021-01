Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 23:53 Hits: 1

GENEVA: The United States called on China on Monday (Jan 18) to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to interview "caregivers, former patients and lab workers" in the central city of Wuhan, drawing a rebuke from Beijing. The team of WHO-led independent experts trying to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-china-who-scientific-mission-wuhan-13987886