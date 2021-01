Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 12:58 Hits: 0

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was handed a 30-day sentence after facing a judge inside a police station on the outskirts of Moscow. Navalny accused Russian officials of "ultimate lawlessness" and urged resistance.

