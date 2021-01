Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:50 Hits: 2

Last-minute moves by the Trump administration in Yemen, Iraq and North Africa have been heavily criticized. But once Joe Biden takes office, how quickly can they be rolled back?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/under-joe-biden-can-us-middle-east-policy-be-reversed/a-56264449?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf