Belarus has been stripped of the right to co-host this year's ice hockey world championship due to safety concerns over political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic there, the sport's governing body said on Monday, in a blow to President Alexander Lukashenko.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210118-belarus-stripped-of-hockey-world-championship-amid-sponsor-pressure-over-crackdown