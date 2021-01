Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:49 Hits: 0

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus in France rose by 636 to 69,949 on Monday as the country added a three-day batch of retirement home deaths to the tally, health ministry data showed on Friday.

