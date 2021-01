Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:46 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Friday refrained from advising proof of COVID-19 vaccination or immunity as a condition for international travel, citing "critical unknowns" regarding their efficacy in reducing transmission and limited availability.

