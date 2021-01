Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 10:43 Hits: 0

Britain's government hopes it can meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-lockdown-easing-by-march-dominic-raab-13979844