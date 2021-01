Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 01:26 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: Australia may not fully reopen its international borders this year even if most of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus, the head of its health department said on Monday (Jan 18) as the country recorded zero local COVID-19 cases. Australian authorities are also looking at ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-borders-travel-new-cases-vaccine-13984230