Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:03 Hits: 1

Since the FARC disarmed in 2017, 253 former fighters have been killed in total - including four so far this year.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/18/killings-of-colombia-ex-farc-fighters-persist-amid-peace-process