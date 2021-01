Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 10:45 Hits: 0

A year of lockdowns, self-isolation, and social distancing has allowed for much reflection on what it means to live in a globalized, digitally connected society. While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned many countries inward, it also has collapsed the distance between us like never before.

