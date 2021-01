Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 12:14 Hits: 0

After four years of Donald Trump wrecking US relationships and disengaging from international arrangements, it will take more than comforting words to restore America's standing in the world. The key to US re-engagement lies in international law, where a savvy administration will find many effective tools.

