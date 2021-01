Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 12:59 Hits: 1

Much has been made by Donald Trump’s critics of his “unprecedented” trampling of political norms. But it is also true that the problems that Trump exploited – the increasingly wide gap between rich and poor, the heavy hand of corporate power, the harm to some people from globalization – long preceded him.

