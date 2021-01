Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 14:31 Hits: 2

On one level, Brexit was simply the unintended outcome of the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum on its European Union membership. But in retrospect, there was a whiff of inevitability about the UK’s separation – not from Europe, but from a particular institutional expression of it.

