Cartoon: The end of an error

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 12:25 Hits: 6

This is the last cartoon I will write under the presidency of Donald Trump (barring a worst case scenario in 2024, but I’m going to let that be a problem for another day). I wanted to mark this moment of transition, but this is gestural, rather than inclusive — obviously there was no way to capture the horrors of the last four years in a single cartoon. And as always, if you enjoy this work, please consider helping me keep it sustainable by joining Sparky’s List!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2009719