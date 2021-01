Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 10:58 Hits: 9

Britain's vaccine rollout is limited by a "lumpy" manufacturing process with production changes by Pfizer and a delay by AstraZeneca that could lead to brief supply disruption, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210118-covid-19-uk-vaccinating-140-people-per-minute-says-supply-not-as-good-as-hoped