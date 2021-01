Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 11:38 Hits: 9

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed what he called the 'artificial resonance' of the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the West and said Moscow was not concerned about damage to its image. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/18/russia-dismisses-outcry-over-detention-of-kremlin-foe-navalny