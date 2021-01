Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 20:16 Hits: 3

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny was detained on January 17 by law enforcement authorities at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after he arrived in Russia from Germany, where he was being treated after being poisoned.

